American Capital Management Holds Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB); Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 366,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 13,832 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 40,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 55,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 161,950 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 4,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 53,767 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 3,008 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 4,429 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 394,580 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 4,833 shares. Sei Invests Comm owns 55,547 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 675 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 55,312 shares to 17,842 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) by 50,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,095 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce sold 1,000 shares worth $76,320.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 17,536 shares to 43,930 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc by 55,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,917 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 59,568 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.28% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 125,981 shares. Colonial Advsrs accumulated 0.09% or 17,950 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 7,791 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 126 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 269 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 10,500 shares. Fil Limited invested in 6 shares. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). C M Bidwell Ltd owns 94 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52 million for 11.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

