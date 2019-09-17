American Capital Management Holding in Nice (NICE) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised by $14.15 Million Its Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 10,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 573,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.58M, down from 584,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.12. About 46,703 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 372,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 15.66M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $602.51M, up from 15.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 6.71 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01M for 33.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,093 shares to 369,062 shares, valued at $59.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 29,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group owns 13,275 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 19 shares. Assetmark holds 696 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 857,707 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.36% or 175,408 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has 365,980 shares. 164 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Lc. Alberta Investment invested in 0.42% or 1.21 million shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 15,368 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 91,469 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Korea Invest holds 0.15% or 896,168 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60,235 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $264.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay by 5.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,675 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

