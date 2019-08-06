American Capital Management Holding in Gentex (GNTX) Has Decreased by $8.88 Million as Stock Price Rose; Air Lease Corp. (AL) Holding Has Raised by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34B, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 456,932 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. 15 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Motors (GM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Rides on Model 3 Delivery Amid High Expenses – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 202,980 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability accumulated 499,752 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt accumulated 1.37% or 987,600 shares. 3,540 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. 6.86 million are held by State Street. 141,215 are held by Coastline Tru Com. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 228,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv reported 100,013 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 107,700 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn has 1.55% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 188,683 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Inc accumulated 1.09% or 479,000 shares. 34,797 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 40,730 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,833 shares to 839,794 shares, valued at $50.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 95,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,328 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 4.44M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation invested in 28,500 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 58,307 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Llc. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.47% or 120,227 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 310,252 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 26,129 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 245,797 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 5,628 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 323,692 shares. Prudential holds 0.04% or 646,859 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.