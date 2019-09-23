American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.77 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 494% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 5,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 1,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 14,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 395,354 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed (NYSE:RMD) by 6,885 shares to 638,886 shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 66,599 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,128 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co owns 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ironwood Lc holds 0.01% or 114 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 4,836 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.22% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Davy Asset Ltd holds 9,606 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,412 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 27,840 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 0% or 2,267 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corp owns 19,997 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 21,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,172 shares. Aurora Counsel reported 1,860 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 741,695 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 59,925 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 50,029 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7,060 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 189,170 shares. Zacks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,754 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn has invested 0.09% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 16,010 shares to 105,555 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 73,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,750 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).