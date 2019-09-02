American Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) as Stock Price Rose; Agf Investments Boosted Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $11.26 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36M, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 284,017 shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 108.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 212,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 408,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 196,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 483,270 shares traded or 32.82% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48,495 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $145.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. by 177,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.03% or 9,528 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 150,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 463,430 are held by Intact Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.29M shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.02% or 102,516 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested in 8,044 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 28,220 shares. Art Lc holds 0.09% or 27,850 shares in its portfolio. Tobam holds 0.12% or 43,720 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0.1% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Renaissance Ltd Liability Co reported 3.53 million shares. Fil Limited accumulated 15.55 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.6% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

