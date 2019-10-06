American Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by $628,790 as Share Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $57.96 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 79,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.30 million, down from 81,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $586.24. About 414,057 shares traded or 58.98% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.46M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 29,655 shares to 406,962 shares, valued at $33.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 2,228 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Barbara Oil has 3,200 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd stated it has 14,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Investment Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.67% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 159,394 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). De Burlo Grp Inc reported 22,400 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability owns 122 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 399 shares. 20,094 are held by Asset Management One Comm Limited. Lenox Wealth holds 300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 159 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Parkside Bancorp And invested in 0.08% or 442 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 3.22M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.28M for 65.43 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 245,600 shares to 768,900 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles invested in 12,486 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 61,237 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,037 shares. 78,673 are owned by Bokf Na. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 3.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Odey Asset Grp Incorporated reported 1.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3,852 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,352 shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 2,735 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.