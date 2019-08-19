American Capital Management Has Lowered Factset Research System (FDS) Position by $815,672 as Market Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Synovus Financial Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research System (FDS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 270,150 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.07 million, down from 273,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.03. About 244,693 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 219,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 231,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,897 shares to 26,778 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp accumulated 5.09M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beacon Fincl Group reported 11,318 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.29% or 294,524 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 32,455 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). D L Carlson Grp Inc invested 0.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 55,470 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.1% or 20,508 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ashfield Ltd Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 108,121 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.22% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 136,730 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).