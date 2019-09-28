American Capital Management Has Lifted Trimble (TRMB) Holding By $736,200; AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AFTPF) Shorts Down By 12.97%

AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) had a decrease of 12.97% in short interest. AFTPF’s SI was 585,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.97% from 672,300 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 38 days are for AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s short sellers to cover AFTPF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 745 shares traded. Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased Trimble (TRMB) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 16,360 shares as Trimble (TRMB)'s stock rose 4.45%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 839,293 shares with $37.86M value, up from 822,933 last quarter. Trimble now has $9.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 796,375 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments firm in Australia. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer clients the ability to buy products on a ?buy now, receive now, pay later' basis. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Touch System platform that enables clients to purchase products in-store across mobile applications, Websites, interactive voice recognition systems, and various other methods.

Another recent and important Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Afterpay Touch Group – An ASX Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 13,990 shares to 198,815 valued at $28.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 25,255 shares and now owns 797,434 shares. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was reduced too.