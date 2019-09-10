American Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Real Page (RP) as Stock Declined; Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose While Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97M, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 606,969 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 11,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 1.21M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares to 6,042 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mngmt has 1.46% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Victory Capital reported 22,352 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc reported 5,586 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,521 shares. Notis owns 11,040 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 12,570 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Weatherstone Cap has invested 0.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Twin Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 9,540 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,165 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 139,172 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,166 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.22% or 11,457 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.29% or 28,788 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $708.42 million for 28.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,738 shares to 14,022 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,150 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Timpani Management Ltd Liability has 2.24% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 77,204 shares. Waddell And Reed has 510,853 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oak Limited Oh owns 3,625 shares. Gp Inc accumulated 1,671 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,874 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bancshares invested in 4,520 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement owns 129,336 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co reported 107,697 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 40,160 shares. 70,313 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Globeflex Lp, California-based fund reported 3,614 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.08% or 9.05 million shares.

