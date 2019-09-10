American Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by $12.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Glenview State Bank Trust Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.37. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 275,244 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OraSure Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSUR); 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Alliancebernstein LP owns 87,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Amer Cap Mngmt holds 2.88 million shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 95,881 shares. Pnc Group Inc stated it has 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 21,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 110,207 shares. Everence Cap Management invested 0.03% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 57,924 shares. Secor Advisors Lp accumulated 13,270 shares. 42,616 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Lp. Penn Management Company Incorporated has invested 1.02% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 49,525 shares. Smith Asset Gru Lp owns 14,001 shares.

More notable recent OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Announces James Datin to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares to 930,270 shares, valued at $110.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 37,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,971 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Many Happy (In-Person) Returns, E-Tailers Hope; The Masses Want Next-Day Delivery – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 492 shares. Saturna owns 1,866 shares. The Us-based Ancora Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Ltd Co has 10,082 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates accumulated 0.01% or 325 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca invested in 0.11% or 169 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advisors holds 0.04% or 150 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,087 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Company reported 187,396 shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2,637 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 4,810 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 511,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 44,756 were accumulated by Tremblant Gp.