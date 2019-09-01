American Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Real Page (RP) by $889,980; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Eastern Bank Trimmed by $5.11 Million Its Position

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares to 268,970 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc holds 68 shares. Dana Inv stated it has 35,667 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital holds 0.1% or 21,344 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 530,408 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,139 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 25,042 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested in 148 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 13,323 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 230,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Illinois-based Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Echo Street Mngmt Lc holds 1.02% or 854,444 shares in its portfolio. 3,508 were accumulated by Parametrica Mngmt Limited.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (IEF) by 292,281 shares to 454,271 shares, valued at $48.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).