American Capital Management Has Increased Its Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) Stake; Weidai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Repr (WEI) Sellers Decreased By 4.08% Their Shorts

Weidai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Repr (NYSE:WEI) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. WEI’s SI was 4,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 4,900 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Weidai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Repr (NYSE:WEI)’s short sellers to cover WEI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 100 shares traded. Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 51,763 shares as Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 700,923 shares with $23.12M value, up from 649,160 last quarter. Healthcare Services Grp now has $1.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 73,373 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.15% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 29,527 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 181,449 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,827 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 65,601 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 7.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 96,065 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Northern holds 1.38 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Glenmede Na holds 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 7,100 shares. Scout Invs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Goelzer Inv Inc has invested 0.2% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.18 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 98.34% above currents $21.68 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 50,480 shares to 221,095 valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 55,312 shares and now owns 17,842 shares. Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $473.41 million. The Company’s auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio.

