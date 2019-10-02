American Capital Management Has Increased Healthequity (HQY) Holding; Broadview Advisors Increased Its Fireeye (FEYE) Position

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 102,750 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 642,800 shares with $9.52 million value, up from 540,050 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 7.03 million shares traded or 112.09% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks

American Capital Management Inc increased Healthequity (HQY) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 23,795 shares as Healthequity (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 133,930 shares with $8.76M value, up from 110,135 last quarter. Healthequity now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 835,868 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Increased An Energizing 193% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why HealthEquity Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HealthEquity Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How HealthEquity Lowers Healthcare Costs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. HealthEquity has $92 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78.63’s average target is 48.72% above currents $52.87 stock price. HealthEquity had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperformer” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 4.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 10,760 shares to 573,593 valued at $78.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 214,260 shares and now owns 54,710 shares. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa invested in 19,150 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested in 620,484 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 351,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 228,082 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. S Squared Limited Liability Corp holds 2.35% or 212,251 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 49,891 shares. 21,724 are owned by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. First Republic Management accumulated 0% or 31,535 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,322 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. 34,523 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 754 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assocs. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.94% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FireEye +5.4% after report its mulling a sale – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why FireEye Stock Gave Up 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FireEye Launches Centralized Public Resource for Election Security – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.