American Capital Management Has Increased Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake By $2.46 Million; Onemain Holdings (OMF) Shorts Up By 0.79%

American Capital Management Inc increased Blackbaud (BLKB) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 29,655 shares as Blackbaud (BLKB)’s stock rose 24.15%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 406,962 shares with $33.98M value, up from 377,307 last quarter. Blackbaud now has $4.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 67,184 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) had an increase of 0.79% in short interest. OMF’s SI was 1.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.79% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 443,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s short sellers to cover OMF’s short positions. The SI to Onemain Holdings Inc’s float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 177,349 shares traded. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs

American Capital Management Inc decreased Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 12,104 shares to 686,719 valued at $62.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Factset Research Sys (NYSE:FDS) stake by 3,622 shares and now owns 266,528 shares. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 4,542 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 1.71% or 4.56 million shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 19,704 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 12,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,255 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Co reported 1,003 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 4,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,381 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,856 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate holds 9 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 1,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,704 shares.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans.

