American Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $2.49 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05 million, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $280.41. About 103,999 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 4.21 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Puzo Michael J reported 23,900 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth holds 1.46% or 482,664 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,590 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 120,167 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 0.27% or 24,149 shares. Utd Fire Grp stated it has 7,000 shares. Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Homrich And Berg owns 5,882 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 30,246 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.67% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Violich Capital has invested 3.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 7,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsrs invested in 2,450 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Aviva Public Ltd reported 32,488 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.06% or 34,976 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 16,154 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Korea Inv Corporation owns 113,081 shares. The California-based Granite Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pittenger & Anderson owns 0.48% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 27,584 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 11,257 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,542 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors accumulated 3,462 shares. Bragg Fincl reported 1,717 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 114 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 37,710 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $68.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

