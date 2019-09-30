American Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Factset Research Sys (FDS) as Stock Value Rose; Armistice Capital Lifted Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $2.76 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.80 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 435,424 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys (FDS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 266,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38 million, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $243.17. About 442,130 shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $395.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 632,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health by 81,823 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT).