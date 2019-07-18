American Capital Management Has Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $723,698 as Stock Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.63 Million as Valuation Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,085 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82 million, down from 82,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $587.95. About 282,109 shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $174.25. About 7.00 million shares traded or 120.11% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 84.96 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Capital Management holds 7.22% or 551,097 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc LP reported 515,790 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 1,257 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 0.14% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Landscape Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 64,955 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.17% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,442 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 11,767 shares. Wildcat Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 36.49% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 133,472 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 107,473 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Company. Echo Street Cap Management Lc has invested 0.42% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,448 shares to 584,353 shares, valued at $71.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru has 1.98% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 111,915 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 5,586 shares. Proshare Lc holds 119,385 shares. 302,790 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Central Bancorp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30,091 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 122,574 shares. Ami Invest Mgmt owns 1,630 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank And Trust Of Newtown owns 1,194 shares. Wespac Limited Liability reported 18,361 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Capital Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40 shares. Moreover, Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Financial Counselors invested in 168,539 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Ltd reported 9,154 shares. Sand Hill Advsr, a California-based fund reported 2,629 shares.