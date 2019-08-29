American Capital Management Has Boosted Real Page (RP) Stake; Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

American Capital Management Inc increased Real Page (RP) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 14,833 shares as Real Page (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 839,794 shares with $50.97M value, up from 824,961 last quarter. Real Page now has $6.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 59,776 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Among 2 analysts covering Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delphi Automotive has $2400 highest and $2100 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 70.84% above currents $13.17 stock price. Delphi Automotive had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 13 to “Buy”. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 496,022 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.17M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 438,962 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 0.03% or 31,100 shares. 81 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 378,112 shares. Dana Inv owns 0.1% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 35,667 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 359,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 386,452 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 839,594 shares stake. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 113,160 shares.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 14,390 shares to 268,970 valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,616 shares and now owns 822,689 shares. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity. Shares for $12.41M were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 718,556 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 50,303 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 6,438 shares in its portfolio.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.37 P/E ratio.