American Capital Management Has Boosted Its Inogen (INGN) Holding by $1.13 Million; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Market Value Rose, Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Stake

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen (INGN) by 104.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 291,982 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 67,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 91,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 73,206 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares to 930,270 shares, valued at $110.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,150 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.77 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.