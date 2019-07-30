American Capital Management Has Boosted Its Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) Stake; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Cintas (CTAS) as Stock Value Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 102,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,827 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 109,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 330,312 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 51,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12 million, up from 649,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.56M shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37,455 shares to 69,877 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 286,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $221.03M for 30.45 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Living with Diabetes Thrive in the Workplace – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp stated it has 22,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 46,237 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 16,169 shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 4,951 shares. 7,208 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.02% or 6,522 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Johnson Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 46 shares. Newfocus Fin Grp Incorporated Llc holds 4.41% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 43,761 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs has 0.53% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 460 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Elk Creek Ltd reported 622,953 shares. 9,035 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Central Bancorporation And Tru reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 33,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 18,015 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 256,116 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 195,932 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated owns 2.43 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 119,686 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Scout Invests owns 97,494 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 92,672 shares stake.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HCSG CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. – HCSG – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selloff in Healthcare Services Group overdone – Benchmark – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Healthcare Services Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Healthcare Services Group; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares to 365,969 shares, valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,270 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS).