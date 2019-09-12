American Capital Management Has Boosted Healthequity (HQY) Holding; KOBE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KBSTF) Shorts Lowered By 21.37%

KOBE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) had a decrease of 21.37% in short interest. KBSTF’s SI was 1.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.37% from 1.60M shares previously. It closed at $5.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased Healthequity (HQY) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 23,795 shares as Healthequity (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 133,930 shares with $8.76 million value, up from 110,135 last quarter. Healthequity now has $4.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 475,458 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc decreased F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 12,215 shares to 1,807 valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 13,990 shares and now owns 198,815 shares. Factset Research Sys (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HealthEquity has $100 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.64’s average target is 46.08% above currents $57.94 stock price. HealthEquity had 18 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperformer” rating. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Neutral” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.