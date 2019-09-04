American Capital Management Cut Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD Has 0.31 Sentiment

American Capital Management Inc decreased Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) stake by 61.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 1,100 shares with $230,000 value, down from 2,850 last quarter. Zebra Technologies now has $10.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.44. About 75,529 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD (BCRH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stakes in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.96 million shares, down from 3.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. The company has market cap of $74.91 million.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 1% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. for 194,000 shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 900,535 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 131,585 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 124,291 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dupont Corp holds 19,182 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 254,744 shares. 29,304 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company. Mesirow Financial Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 6,325 shares. 4.90 million were accumulated by Blackrock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 549 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cap Research Glob has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 165,911 shares. Westport Asset Management has invested 5.86% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.65% or 82,767 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 5.60M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 544,763 shares.

American Capital Management Inc increased Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 3,830 shares to 104,895 valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 35,395 shares and now owns 452,363 shares. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was raised too.