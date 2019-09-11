American Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL); As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Value Rose, Holder Iridian Asset Management Increased Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 30703.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 29.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 29.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.26 million, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 2.52M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 5,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 22,560 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 16,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.35. About 9,244 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 210,235 shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $125.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 175,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares to 930,270 shares, valued at $110.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,022 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).