American Capital Management Boosted Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding by $1.18 Million; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Has Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 16,128 shares as the company's stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.18 million, up from 682,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 1.12M shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 6,549 shares as the company's stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 34,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 3,400 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 733,003 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 21,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale reported 8,260 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 337 shares. Gideon Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 3,364 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 514,602 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc stated it has 55,032 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 44,621 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,680 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 297,407 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 408,870 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.07% or 203,045 shares.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $938,400 activity. Bergmann Rouven also sold $938,400 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) on Tuesday, February 5.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,553 shares to 81,085 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,235 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,862 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd reported 844,144 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 347,336 shares. 238,396 are held by Ashford Management. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 35,944 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 121,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 89,997 were accumulated by Rmb Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Qs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Buckingham Asset Mgmt accumulated 115,096 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank has 111,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,175 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 222,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.