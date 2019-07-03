American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Both American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities Inc. 46 7.18 N/A 0.87 53.99 Essex Property Trust Inc. 278 13.61 N/A 6.34 44.86

Table 1 demonstrates American Campus Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Essex Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Campus Communities Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Campus Communities Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Campus Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

American Campus Communities Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Essex Property Trust Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Campus Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

American Campus Communities Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.91% and an $50 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Essex Property Trust Inc. is $297.2, which is potential -0.46% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Campus Communities Inc. seems more appealing than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Campus Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Campus Communities Inc. 1.72% -2.87% 2.86% 12.97% 18.65% 12.83% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.04% -1.57% 2.21% 11.91% 17.4% 15.89%

For the past year American Campus Communities Inc. was less bullish than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats American Campus Communities Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.