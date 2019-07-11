American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; LIHT CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES (LIHTF) SI Increased By 238.76%

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. ACC’s profit would be $72.75M giving it 23.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, American Campus Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -23.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 722,887 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

LIHT CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIHTF) had an increase of 238.76% in short interest. LIHTF’s SI was 104,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 238.76% from 30,700 shares previously. With 219,900 avg volume, 1 days are for LIHT CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIHTF)’s short sellers to cover LIHTF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1337. About 56,754 shares traded or 178.16% up from the average. Citation Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIHTF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 1.72M shares. American Natl Ins Com Tx reported 64,700 shares. Fort L P owns 1,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 42,056 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc owns 120,878 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 7,733 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 161,528 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 36,040 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 86,500 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 4,685 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 12,000 shares. 88,014 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 766,518 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 24,141 shares.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. It has a 56.45 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 102,500 beds.

