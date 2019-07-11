American Campus Communities Common Stock (ACC) “Outperform” Rating Maintained at Baird; The Target Price per Share is $52.0000; Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding

They currently have a $52.0000 target price on American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ACC). Baird’s target would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s last stock price. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on Thursday morning.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) stake by 74.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc analyzed 476,564 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 160,097 shares with $19.05 million value, down from 636,661 last quarter.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.75M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 56.45 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 722,887 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity. $44,052 worth of stock was sold by KENNEDY KEVIN on Friday, February 8.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 70,008 shares to 1.32M valued at $41.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paramount Group Inc stake by 256,093 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Site Centers Corp was raised too.

