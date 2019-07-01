American Campus Communities (ACC) Stock Value Rose While Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Position by $23.18 Million; As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 181.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 493,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 764,506 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 271,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 196,189 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple, IBM, Costco among those expected to raise payouts next week – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield REITs to Buy (Even When the Market Tanks) – Investorplace.com” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities reports increase in leasing – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14,988 shares to 649,915 shares, valued at $34.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Management reported 0.99% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 23,594 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,733 shares. Presima Inc reported 377,200 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 351,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 60,000 shares. 7,559 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Northern has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Anson Funds Mngmt LP invested in 15,500 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Grassi Mgmt has 0.05% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 7,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich And Berg reported 69,206 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 119,048 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 47,386 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 703,396 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 281 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. High Pointe Capital Management invested in 14,500 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 12,042 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,447 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 38,744 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Advisory firm suggests Centene, WellCare stockholders approve $17.3B acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.