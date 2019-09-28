American Campus Communities (ACC) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $2.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 461,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.71 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 174,400 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 100 are owned by Numerixs Technology. Whittier invested in 263 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 67,229 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Fisher Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 103,000 are held by Omers Administration. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated accumulated 3,342 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 18,000 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested 1.57% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 217,269 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 0.4% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 885,782 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 26.05 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.78M shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $93.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.