American Campus Communities (ACC) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Holding by $18.98 Million as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Raised Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,948 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 33,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 800,652 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 201,884 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate Inc reported 18,180 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security National Communications invested 0.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 69,362 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 269,074 shares in its portfolio. 15,734 are owned by Caprock Gru Incorporated. One Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,853 shares stake. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lipe Dalton reported 1,997 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.31% or 20,737 shares. Atria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Company holds 5,810 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Why IBM Has Investment Potential – GuruFocus.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,284 shares to 43,135 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,244 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cohen & Steers reported 25,688 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 64,985 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 191,914 shares. Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 7,733 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), a California-based fund reported 11 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Lc holds 0.22% or 31,108 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.52% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 9,370 shares. Group Inc Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 3,650 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 74,976 shares to 516,362 shares, valued at $234.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ACC targets summer utility shut-offs in wake of woman’s 2018 death – Phoenix Business Journal” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Student Housing: American Campus Communities Is Playing The Long Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.