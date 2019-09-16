American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake Held by Invesco Ltd; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holder United American Securities Trimmed Position

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 38,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 95,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 134,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 2.67 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 224,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.60M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 281,161 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD) by 29,635 shares to 106,695 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 102,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,717 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 1.95 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 223,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Schroder Management Group invested in 0% or 9,466 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 20,837 shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd has 0.06% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 4,358 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.2% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd owns 2.38M shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Axa holds 378,196 shares. Green Street Investors Ltd has 118,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.24% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 343,996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 5,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Invests accumulated 2.13% or 77,633 shares. Old National Comml Bank In owns 141,563 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 58,125 shares. Baltimore reported 0.08% stake. Acg Wealth holds 34,332 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 575,045 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 14,320 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc. Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 42,151 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.33% or 20,853 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guggenheim Limited Company invested in 628,332 shares. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 141,625 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 11,010 shares. Accuvest Advisors, a California-based fund reported 8,942 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95M for 32.03 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.