American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake Has Boosted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; Ariel Investments Has Upped Its Viacom (VIAB) Holding by $3.10 Million; Valuation Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 96,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 407,564 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39 million, up from 311,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 902,618 shares traded or 34.39% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 110,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.93M, up from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 205,078 shares to 372,212 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 10,652 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 378,042 shares. Capital Glob invested 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 496,234 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited owns 23,594 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 1.14M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 36,700 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 14,927 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 54,877 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 6,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 226,520 shares. American Registered Advisor reported 4,685 shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 2.59 million shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 25,902 shares to 848,087 shares, valued at $132.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).