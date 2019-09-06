American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shares Declined While Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed by $2.81 Million Its Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.95M shares traded or 10.00% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 554,017 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 509,198 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $39.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 91,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares to 54,997 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 127,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

