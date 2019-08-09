American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Cut by $6.40 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 233,937 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.31 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.96M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35,170 shares to 254,158 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 350,784 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 23,383 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 203,125 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mirae Asset Invests owns 7,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.91 million shares. American Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 64,700 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,139 shares. Anson Funds Mgmt LP invested in 15,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 215,509 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 443 shares stake.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.40 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

