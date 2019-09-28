American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shareholder Green Street Investors Lifted Position; As Cree (CREE) Share Price Declined, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.92 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 34,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 20,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cree investing $1B in NY fab – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "A Look At Cree's Wolfspeed Segment And What To Expect Over The Next 3 Years – Forbes" published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Cree shifts some expansion plans to New York – Triangle Business Journal" on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NMIH, CREE, SAM – Nasdaq" published on January 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Cree to sell lighting division for $310 million – Triangle Business Journal" with publication date: March 15, 2019.

