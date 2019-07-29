American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shareholder Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased Its Position; Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 278,114 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.39. About 16.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 687,980 shares. 50,610 are owned by Sprott Inc. Steinberg Asset Management accumulated 37,117 shares. Haverford Trust Com has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 37,566 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Westchester Incorporated reported 71,814 shares stake. Pictet North America Sa reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 11,890 shares. National Bank accumulated 2.02% or 94,179 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 3.48% or 217,803 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 14,719 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Inv House Lc invested 5.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spinnaker Trust reported 1.19% stake. Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SoftBank Introduces New $108B Investment Fund – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed stated it has 407,564 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 79,900 are owned by Green Street Invsts Llc. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 27,394 shares. 82,255 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New York-based Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.53% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 116,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 660,026 shares. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 766,518 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 378,042 shares. Aperio Lc has 59,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Citadel Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities and Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate Commencement of Construction on Disney Internships & Programs Future Housing – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Miamiherald.com and their article: “Miami Hurricanes ring in day of trading at NYSE – Miami Herald” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.