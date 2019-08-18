American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank Ag; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Stake by $1.83 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 894,569 shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 763.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 2.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.45M, up from 300,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 490,041 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus: Last REIT Standing – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 60,786 shares to 275,284 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 870,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,990 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 36,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Amer Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 273,305 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 59 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Vanguard Grp has 20.15M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 98,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 377,200 were accumulated by Presima. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,951 shares. 10,652 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Sarasin & Partners Llp has invested 0.24% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 287,762 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $39.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Adobe, CareTrust REIT, Ball, Equinix, Assembly Biosciences, and GTx â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Bolsters WLC Master Lease with Illinois Campus – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.