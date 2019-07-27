American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Market Valuation Rose While Frigate Ventures LP Has Raised Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $516,906

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95M, down from 232,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 841,931 shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 24,141 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 36,040 shares. Legg Mason reported 788 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0.07% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 82,255 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 39,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Group holds 273,305 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 378,042 shares. Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Comerica Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 97,159 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 27,394 shares. New York-based Art Advsr has invested 0.1% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 12,650 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Ideal Dividend Stocks for New Investors – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield REITs to Buy (Even When the Market Tanks) – Investorplace.com” published on May 17, 2019, Miamiherald.com published: “Miami Hurricanes ring in day of trading at NYSE – Miami Herald” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities Partner to Promote Mental Wellness among College Students across the Nation – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,554 shares to 71,654 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).