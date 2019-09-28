American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Market Valuation Declined While Presima Cut Its Holding; Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB) as Shares Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 77,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 299,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82 million, down from 377,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,691 shares to 741,333 shares, valued at $209.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 181,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.39M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

