American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding Held by Green Street Investors Llc; Cadence Bank Na Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 9,100 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $186.32. About 217,732 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 766,807 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 335,162 shares. Cordasco Fincl reported 604 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.44% or 358,092 shares. 552,879 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 950 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 3.68% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 51,439 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 2,782 shares. Advisory Service has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,775 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 329,638 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 1,385 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.88 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Q2 FFO beats, maintains year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 36,500 shares to 230,800 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,600 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).