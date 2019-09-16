American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Stake; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lifted 2U (TWOU) Holding by $1.07 Million; Shares Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 1.72 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 15,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 46,260 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14B, down from 61,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 484,795 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fin holds 6,180 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 206,695 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 913,930 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.97M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 18,707 are owned by Jefferies. Davidson Invest accumulated 204,071 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.06 million shares. Schroder Invest Gru holds 9,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Lpl Financial Llc has 12,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 20.11 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il invested 0.1% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 64,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 944 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Campus Communities Honored with Six Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,268 shares to 108,030 shares, valued at $18.27B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why 2U Stock Jumped 39.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “2U, Inc. Announces Zero Interest Deferred Tuition Plan – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TWOU CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds TWOU Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Substantial Insider Buying Is Fueling A Rebound In 2U Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.