American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Green Street Investors Has Lifted Stake by $1.79 Million; Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $1.46 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 75.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 20,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 6,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 26,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 418,288 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 261,401 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Honeywell Inc invested in 0.78% or 43,710 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 64,200 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 3,650 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 9,955 were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 22,931 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 34,921 shares. Whittier Tru Co has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc owns 13,236 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 56,500 shares to 331,357 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,300 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,601 shares to 292,759 shares, valued at $32.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 188,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

