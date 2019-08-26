American Campus (ACC) Market Value Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake; Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose While Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Campus (ACC) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 68,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Campus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 105,303 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $611.15. About 68,700 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci Em (EEM) by 13,706 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 150,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.54M shares, and cut its stake in Glaxo Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.21 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43,471 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $358.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.