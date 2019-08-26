American (AXP) Valuation Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Lifted Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position as Share Price Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 40,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 34,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – It’s much worse: Facebook says almost every profile has had its data scraped by a third party; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares to 189,829 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,629 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 465,153 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And reported 0.65% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Olstein Capital Ltd Partnership owns 35,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.28% or 380,163 shares. 99,617 were reported by Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 8,313 were accumulated by Amarillo Bank. Ckw Fincl holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 430,529 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated stated it has 7,338 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,965 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Communication holds 51,880 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,570 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,656 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.