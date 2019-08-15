American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Wills Financial Group Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 1,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.66. About 3.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 1.88 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Asset owns 3,267 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,768 shares. 151 were accumulated by Woodstock Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0.06% or 31,451 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 6,286 shares. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 14,994 shares. Sprott owns 120 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,680 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 199,915 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 2,647 shares. Round Table Ser Lc holds 0.44% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global holds 756 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Ltd Liability accumulated 3,309 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 57,440 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 82,000 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,463 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 35,883 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 29,763 shares. 1,000 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Parametric Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 550,437 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 73,058 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 45 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 11,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 1.43 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.62 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares to 176,280 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).