American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $21.82 Million as Valuation Declined; Vision Capital Management Position In United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Was Has Boosted

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 3.02 million shares traded or 54.63% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 2.38M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 170,000 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.90 million shares. 22,986 are owned by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 41,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 670,000 were reported by Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Nordea Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,200 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40,368 shares to 107,212 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,099 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

