American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Cut Stake by $4.90 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (AXL) by 72.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 934,130 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.35M for 5.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

