American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 13 0.11 N/A -0.95 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.63 N/A 3.79 9.97

In table 1 we can see American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. BorgWarner Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, BorgWarner Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. BorgWarner Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $16.67, and a 154.50% upside potential. On the other hand, BorgWarner Inc.’s potential upside is 46.79% and its consensus target price is $45.33. The information presented earlier suggests that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. looks more robust than BorgWarner Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BorgWarner Inc.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.