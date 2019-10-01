American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Reaches $7.73 After 6.00% Down Move; Ws Management Lllp Increased Micron Technology (MU) Holding

The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 2.28 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $866.21 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $7.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AXL worth $51.97M less.

Ws Management Lllp increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 371.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 1.12 million shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 1.42M shares with $54.63M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 27.03M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,042 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29.82% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0% or 100 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 14,653 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 9,330 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc owns 32,250 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 593,183 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bessemer Grp owns 14,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 22,193 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.70 million shares. Raymond James Na invested in 10,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has 125 shares.

Ws Management Lllp decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 117,019 shares to 11,900 valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carvana Co stake by 92,949 shares and now owns 760,118 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 21.99% above currents $42.3 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 27. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60 million for 3.07 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 357,106 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 48,252 shares stake. 639,908 are owned by S&T Financial Bank Pa. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 140,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 138,428 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,476 shares. Moreover, Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 186,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.17% or 4.50 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 17,611 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

