American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Reaches $6.78 After 4.00% Up Move; Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Covered By 11 Bulls

The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75's average target is 24.12% above currents $1771.43 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned "Overweight" rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned "Buy" rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with "Buy" rating. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with "Buy" rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with "Buy" rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. UBS maintained it with "Buy" rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with "Buy" rating.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $876.25 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 73.49 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold Amazon.com, Inc. shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P reported 915,144 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir invested in 13,695 shares. Scott Selber holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,530 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 17,242 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 265 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 34,665 shares. Nadler Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Citizens National Bank Tru Commerce accumulated 7,070 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Pnc reported 311,771 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt reported 15,500 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Ltd Com holds 7,343 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $763.08 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public accumulated 317,086 shares. Advisory Serv invested in 4,759 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ltd Llc owns 71,905 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 3.81M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Plante Moran Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Guggenheim Ltd has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 29,763 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 14,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Management Llc invested 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 123,595 shares. Strategic Llc holds 0.23% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Among 2 analysts covering American Axle (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle has $22 highest and $1200 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 145.87% above currents $6.78 stock price. American Axle had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

